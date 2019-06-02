To give Perumbakkam youth a head start, an ITI

In a bid to provide more employment opportunities to youngsters in Perumbakkam, the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) has provided land to the Directorate of Employment and Training to start an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) on the premises. While residents welcomed the move, they also wanted the government to provide infrastructure for schools.

One among the many complaints of Perumbakkam residents is the lack of employment opportunities for its residents, especially youngsters. The directorate offers training in 72 trades. “In the proposed ITI, we will be introducing five trades. We will conduct a study among the youth in the colony on what kind of courses they need,” said B. Jothi Nirmalasamy, director, Directorate of Employment and Training

She said the directorate offered one and two-year courses. “Upon completion, the student will get employment. There is a huge demand for field-level force over supervisory roles. They will get a minimum salary of ₹15,000,” she added.

For a better life

Meanwhile, M.S. Shanmugam, TNSCB managing director, said the move would improve livelihood of the youngsters. “They will lead a better life than their parents. Hence, when the directorate was looking for land, we pitched in immediately,” he added.

Apart from this, the TNSCB will be setting up career counselling centres in all resettlement colonies to guide youngsters. “We are also planning job melas in the coming months in all colonies,” added Mr. Shanmugam.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Peter, policy researcher, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities, welcomed the move. “However, the government should prioritise all types of education, starting from primary to college. Adequate infrastructure for all of them should be sanctioned on a priority basis,” she added.