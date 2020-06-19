To get home, no journey’s too long

Hundreds of people, stranded in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, have been making their way to Chennai to take a flight to their homes abroad.

After the Vande Bharat Mission — which involves the repatriation of those living abroad to their destinations, and Indians stuck in foreign countries back home — began sometime back, many people flew in from cities across the country to Chennai to take flights to destinations abroad, especially Singapore.

Officials of Airports Authority of India said that they had witnessed many passengers flying in from places like Varanasi, Rajahmundry, Mumbai and Delhi, staying as transit passengers, only to head to their respective international destinations.

All for a seat

“We have been receiving numerous queries from these passengers about various issues. One senior citizen flew down all the way from Varanasi and then waited for several hours to take the Vande Bharat flight. Similarly, there was another request from a passenger who arrived from Rajahmundry and then took an international flight. Most of these passengers are headed for Singapore. They have doubts about e-passes and quarantine,” an official said.

Officials said that since there were a limited number of seats on Vande Bharat flights, passengers who have been waiting here for months were willing to book a ticket from any airport. Sometimes, there have been cases where a passenger has flown in from Mumbai, via Bengaluru, just because there is no direct flight from Mumbai to Chennai, and then take a Vande Bharat flight.

This apart, many people from other districts in the State have driven several hours to get to the city, so that they can take a Vande Bharat flight.

The Vande Bharat flights have also brought in thousands of people to the city. In the last one month alone, over 9,000 international passengers have arrived in Chennai.