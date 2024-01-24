To eradicate menace of touts, registration officials told to keep family, friends away from workplace

January 24, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to eradicate the menace of touts in the process of registrations and availing of other services offered by the Registration Department, the State government has advised Sub-Registrars and other registration officials to keep family and friends away from the workplace.

In an order sent to registration officials last week, Inspector-General of Registration had said that the move was a part of initiatives taken to eliminate corruption and bring transparency in the department’s functioning.

Acting on complaints that some Sub-Registrars were indulging in corrupt practices and taking bribes through their relatives, friends or others who visit their offices regularly, the government said such unauthorised persons would be treated as touts and criminal action prescribed under the Registration Act would be taken against them.

Referring to Section 2(11) of the Act, the communication said, “...Tout means a person who habitually frequents the precincts of a registration office, for the purpose of employment for himself or any other person in connection with any registration business…”

Supervising authorities were empowered under Sections 80B to 80G of the Act to identify such touts who facilitated corruption in registration offices and take criminal action against them. The IG-Registration instructed Sub-Registrars to avoid allowing access to relatives or friends to offices and warned that unauthorised persons frequenting the registration office would be treated as touts.

Sources in the Registration Department said many measures were taken to eradicate corruption in Sub-Registrar offices, following an increase in the number of corruption cases registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Introduction of e-governance initiatives, including online applications for services, token system for registration appointments and digital payments, were among the steps taken to ensure transparency in the system. After these initiatives were implemented, the number of public complaints came down over the years.

The number of Registration Department officials accused by the DVAC in corruption inquiries or cases reduced from 220 in 2020-21 to 167 in 2021-22, and further to 89 in 2022-23, the sources added.