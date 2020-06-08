Chennai

To deal with spitting, carry a spittoon

A Nagpur-based start-up has launched a spittoon that is eco-friendly and disposable, and can be easily carried out.

EzySpit offers spittoons that come as a disposable glass and as a pocket pouch with a ziplock.

“The glass can be reused 30 times, before being finally disposed of,” says Ritu Malhotra, one of the founders of the start-up.

She says the main objective of this innovation is to prevent the spread of the virus. “The spittoon has also been recognised by the Austrian data science company, StartUs Insights as one of the top five innovations to combat COVID-19,” says Ritu.

An EzySpit pouch costs ₹ 10 and the glass is priced at ₹20. The start-up has supplied these spittoons to quarantine wards at Government hospitals.

“We have effected a tie-up with the Railways where we are deploying a vending machine to make these spittoons available,” adds Ritu.

