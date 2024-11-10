To curb single-use plastics, GCC plans cloth-bag vending machines

The Greater Chennai Corporation, backed by other agencies, will install automated vending machines in all residential and commercial neighbourhoods to distribute cloth bags to residents at an affordable price. The aim is to reduce the impact of single-use plastic products on the city’s environment. At least 100 locations are likely to get the machines in the first phase, and the number is expected to increase to 1,000.

The city generates huge quantities of non-biodegradable plastic waste, estimated at 9% of the 6,000 tonnes generated every day in the 426 square kilometres of the Corporation. The civic body intends to reduce the quantity of non-biodegradable plastic waste by 50% before the onset of the northeast monsoon next year. According to estimates, at least 1,000 roads require these automated vending machines to reduce the amount of single-use plastic waste generated in the city.

Fine collection

After the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests conducted a meeting last week to discuss ways of reducing the use of these products, the Corporation has intensified fine collection from violators in commercial areas. The fine ranges from ₹100 for small traders to ₹25,000 for storage and transport of single-use plastics. The civic body is planning to raid single-use plastic warehouses with the help of the police.

Corporation Public Health Education Officer T.G. Srinivasan says the civic agencies have started talks with NGOs to install the vending machines for distribution of cloth bags at an affordable price, with funding from CSR initiatives.

“Councillors have flagged the alternatives to single-use plastics several times at the Corporation Council meetings. Residents have demanded the installation of automated vending machines in all the zones for distribution of cloth bags. Other eco-friendly alternatives should also be provided. The Corporation should ensure that residents get cloth bags at an affordable price in all areas before collecting fines from violators,” says G. Santhakumari, chairperson of the GCC Public Health Committee.

‘CSR support is crucial’

Dagadu Londhe, president of Utkarsh Global Foundation, says NGOs have been holding talks with the civic agencies on the installation of automated vending machines for distribution of cloth bags. “We have installed 250 machines in Ayodhya to distribute cloth bags. CSR support is crucial for the success of such initiatives. The bags made of raw cotton cost ₹35 apiece and are sold at ₹10. The bags hold 20 kg each and last for five years. The women self-help groups will be tasked with filling the machines with the bags,” says Mr. Londhe. In Ayodhya, the share of single-use plastics in the municipal solid waste has come down by more than 50% after the machines were installed, he says.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) Member-Secretary R. Kannan says the local bodies like the Greater Chennai Corporation have been advised to act against the warehouses that store single-use plastic products illegally.

“In cities like Chennai, the local bodies, with police support, have to launch a raid against illegal storage of single-use plastics. We have closed 249 industries in the State for illegal manufacture of single-use plastics. We are trying to trace their source, particularly in other States. We cannot facilitate behavioural changes among residents without finding eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics. We are organising a conclave for eco-alternatives to single-use plastics in Chennai on Wednesday,” he says.

Not enough in Chennai

The TNPCB has installed 200 automated vending machines for distribution of cloth bags in the State, including a few machines in Chennai. But the number of machines in Chennai is inadequate, installed as they have been at a few locations such as Koyambedu, Besant Nagar, and George Town. “Chennai may get another 100 machines,” says an official of the TNPCB. However, the local bodies, with support from NGOs, are expected to install more than 1,000 machines in Chennai if assistance comes under CSR initiatives after the conclave on eco-friendly alternatives concludes on Wednesday. Women self-help group members have been trained in managing the machines. More women are expected to be roped in to make the initiative successful.

All tourism spots, educational institutions, places of worship, and commercial areas in Chennai will be promoted as single-use plastic-free zones. College students are also being sensitised to the problem.

Velachery resident S. Kumararaja urges the government to install the machines to distribute cloth bags at ₹5 each at all bus shelters, bus termini, places of worship, railway stations, and markets. “Residents need eco-friendly alternatives at an affordable price. Our association has distributed 10,000 cloth bags free of cost. Residents are using them,” he says.

Pointing to the plastic pollution of the Pallikaranai Marsh, Mr. Kumararaja says the clogging of drains by plastics had led to flooding of several areas last year. “Residents have been campaigning against the single-use plastics in areas like Besant Nagar. They have installed an automated vending machine at Besant Nagar. But we need more machines in all areas of the city to bring about a behavioural change. The price of the eco-friendly alternative is the major issue. Any eco-friendly alternative will be successful if only it is affordable,” he says.

