To celebrate Superstar’s birthday, tea at ₹1

As a tribute to Superstar Rajinikanth, Chennai-based startup Chai Kanth, gave away tea at Re 1 to customers on Thursday.

“We launched this campaign for Rajinikanth’s birthday. We wanted to celebrate his birthday in a different way so we decided to give away tea at ₹1,” said Suresh Radhakrishnan, the founder and Chief Tea Officer of Chai Kanth.

The offer was rolled out at five of Chai Kanth’s outlets in the city including Alwarpet, T.Nagar and Thoraipakkam. “We have sold over 300 cups of chai in two hours. The numbers will go up as we have an hour more,” Mr Suresh added. He said the offer was given from 12 p.m (to coincide with the date) up to 4 p.m.

The startup has put out a poster at the entrance of the outlet with the tagline #Celebrating Rajinism, Chai Darbar. Those who ordered tea also got a Rajinikanth face mask.

Ashok, a techie was had walked into the outlet to have tea with his friends said that this was an innovative guerrilla marketing strategy. Chai Kanth has over 12 stores in Chennai selling an average of 600 cups of tea per store. It has over 19 different varieties of tea.