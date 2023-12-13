To bridge gap between writers and publishers, Tamil Nadu trains literary agents

December 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF) is now taking efforts to train literary agents to connect the missing link between publishers and writers.

“When CIBF was conducted last year, we signed many MoUs with countries for translations. However, we realised that we are missing a key component. Most writers in the international forum have literary agents who act as mediators,” said Elambaghwath, Director of Public Libraries.

In an effort to give effective representation to Tamil writers, an initiative to train literary agents is undertaken, which is a first in the country. Literary agents play an active role in the publishing industry where they take care of the writers’ interest and also ensure that their manuscript reaches the right publisher.

“When I visited the Frankfurt International Book Fair, there were over 200 literary agents who represented their authors and had the rights catalogue. To make sure that Tamil books get into the international market, we need to train literary agents,” said G. Olivannan, publisher and coordinator for CIBF.

The first batch of literary agents, who would get their certificates this weekend, underwent extensive training and were taught on publishing, international copyright laws, negotiation skills and how to pitch a book.

A call was made to all the colleges and over 600 applications they had received out of which 20-25 people were chosen. “They will play a pivotal role in the upcoming CIBF in representing Tamil writers and making a career for themselves,” Mr. Olivannan noted.

Speaking on her experience as literary agent, writer cum publisher Ival Bharathi said, “Through CIBF, I first found out about literary agents and then went on to explore the rights catalogue. Through this new role, I have gotten the rights to bring a Tamil book into the Malayalam language. I have also been able to procure the TEDA grant from Turkey to bring their books into the Tamil language too.” She has now started her own literary agency to represent Tamil authors and bring their books into international stage.

“The next step is to gather the translators so that Tamil books reach the International forum and also other regional languages of India,” Mr. Olivannan said.

