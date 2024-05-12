ADVERTISEMENT

TNUHDB constructs 28,824 tenements for the poor in the past three years

Published - May 12, 2024 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The government has handed over the housing units to the beneficiaries in 92 locations across the State

The Hindu Bureau

Tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Thirumangalam in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) has constructed 28,824 tenements for the poor under various projects over the past three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the TNUHDB, the government has handed over the housing units to the beneficiaries in 92 locations across the State over the past three years. The tenements were constructed at an investment of ₹3,197 crore, and they have been allotted to 37,720 beneficiaries. Sale deeds for 3,023 units and 1,733 developed plots have also been handed over in the same period, a release said.

Besides, 1.68 lakh houses have been constructed by beneficiaries under the scheme to facilitate the construction of houses on their own land. Construction is under way after issuance of work orders for 89,429 beneficiaries. Administrative sanction has been obtained for 69,701 houses under the scheme, at an estimated cost of ₹2,078 crore. Repair and renewal of 76,434 tenements in 117 areas have been completed at a cost of ₹59 crore. 

The TNUHDB said 7,582 tenements had been demolished in 17 locations, and redevelopment of 9,522 tenements had started at a cost of ₹1,608 crore. Refurbishment of 31,329 tenements at a cost of ₹82 crore was under way in 79 areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had instructed officials to construct schools, libraries, parks, anganvadis, primary health centres, and retail outlets for the residents of the tenements, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US