TNUHDB constructs 28,824 tenements for the poor in the past three years

The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) has constructed 28,824 tenements for the poor under various projects over the past three years.

According to the TNUHDB, the government has handed over the housing units to the beneficiaries in 92 locations across the State over the past three years. The tenements were constructed at an investment of ₹3,197 crore, and they have been allotted to 37,720 beneficiaries. Sale deeds for 3,023 units and 1,733 developed plots have also been handed over in the same period, a release said.

Besides, 1.68 lakh houses have been constructed by beneficiaries under the scheme to facilitate the construction of houses on their own land. Construction is under way after issuance of work orders for 89,429 beneficiaries. Administrative sanction has been obtained for 69,701 houses under the scheme, at an estimated cost of ₹2,078 crore. Repair and renewal of 76,434 tenements in 117 areas have been completed at a cost of ₹59 crore.

The TNUHDB said 7,582 tenements had been demolished in 17 locations, and redevelopment of 9,522 tenements had started at a cost of ₹1,608 crore. Refurbishment of 31,329 tenements at a cost of ₹82 crore was under way in 79 areas.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had instructed officials to construct schools, libraries, parks, anganvadis, primary health centres, and retail outlets for the residents of the tenements, the release said.

