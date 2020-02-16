Chennai

TNTJ condemns attack on anti-CAA protesters

Members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath staging a protest in the city on Saturday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath staging a protest in the city on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

‘The use of force by the police, was an attack against the rule of law itself’

Around 2,000 members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) staged a protest on Saturday condemning the use of force by the police against anti-CAA protesters in Chennai.

The protesters led by TNTJ State secretary T.A. Abbas raised slogans against Edappadi K. Palaniswami Government for the police action on protesters in Chennai on Friday.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Abbas said that the police attempted to suppress a peaceful protest by using force which was against democratic principles. He said that the use of force by the police, who are supposed to protect the lives of people, was an attack against the rule of law itself.

“We respect law. Ours was a peaceful protest abiding the law. But the government used the police to oppress a peaceful gathering which is highly condemnable. If the government attempts to oppress protesters by use of force, the protests will further intensify,” he said.

