TNSTC driver held for causing accident near Madurantakam

The Acharapakkam police in Chengalpattu district have arrested Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) driver Murali for causing a road accident on GST Road near Madurantakam on Friday, which killed six passengers.

A senior official of the Chengalpattu district police said Murali, of Kizhkollai village of Cuddalore, rammed a moving lorry with the bus on the GST Road on Friday and caused the accident. The bus was heading from Koyambedu to Chidambaram when the accident occurred. The driver was remanded in prison, the police official added.