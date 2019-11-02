TNSTC conductor dies as bus rams lorry in Chennai

One person died and 14 others, including the driver, were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus rammed a lorry which was ahead of it at Thathankuppam during the early hours of Saturday.
According to Villivakkam police, the bus coming from Nellore was heading towards Koyambedu. Around 2.40 a.m, when it was near the Thathankuppam flyover the bus suddenly rammed into a lorry going ahead.
In the impact, the conductor Veerakumar, bus driver Govindasamy and 13 others were injured. They were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.
However, Veerakumar succumbed to injuries. The others are undergoing treatment.
Police suspect that the driver might have dozed off at the wheel and this would have caused the accident.
Further investigation is on.
