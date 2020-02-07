Chennai

TNSPC Scam: DMK demands CBI probe

Treasurer Duraimurugan said that the probe by the CB-CID into the the irregularities in the TNPSC Group-IV exam will not bring out the truth

DMK treasurer Duraimurugan on Thursday said the case related to the irregularities in the TNPSC Group-IV exam should be immediately handed over to the CBI.

He said that the probe by the CB-CID will not bring out the truth.

In a statement, Mr. Duraimurugan said while the CB-CID had claimed that it was in pursuit of Jayakumar, he had surrendered. “Who are the bigwigs and the Ministers that the CB-CID wants to save? The mysteries behind the murder of Mr. Jayakumar also should be probed,” he said.

Mr. Duraimurugan also wanted to know why the Chief Minister was silent on an issue, which questioned the future of the youth in the State, and who tied the hands of the honest chairman of the TNPSC.

