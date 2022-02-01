TNSEC names 40 election observers for all 38 districts

Ahead of the ordinary elections for urban local bodies scheduled across the State on February 19, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Tuesday named 40 IAS officers as election observers for all 38 districts. The officers are to reach their respective districts by February 4, the last day for filing of nominations.

D. Manikandan (Zones I-V), A. John Louis (Zones VI-X) and V. Dakshinamoorthy (Zones XI-XV) would be the election observers for Greater Chennai Corporation limits, according to an official release from the TNSEC.

The other election observers are: M.N. Poongudi (Ariyalur district), Maheswari Ravikumar (Chengalpattu), Mariam Pallavi Baldev (Coimbatore), V. Sivakrishnamoorthy (Cuddalore), R. Brinda Devi (Dharmapuri), Jacintha Lazarus (Dindigul), Nishant Krishna (Erode).

I.S. Mercy Ramya (Kallakurichi), K. Karpagam (Kancheepuram), L. Madhubalan (Kanniyakumari), K. Santhi (Karur), Vandana Garg (Krishnagiri), Kamal Kishore (Madurai), K. Vijayendra Pandian (Mayiladuthurai). K.J. Praveen Kumar (Nagapattinam).

J. Innocent Divya (Namakkal), D. Rathna (Perambalur), Monika Rana (Pudukkottai), Ajay Yadav (Ramanathapuram), S. Valarmathi (Ranipet), A. Annadurai (Salem), M. Thangavel (Sivaganga), H.S. Srikanth (Tenkasi), R. Vaithinathan (Thanjavur), A.R. Gladstone Pushparaj (The Nilgiris), Sankar (Theni).

Atul Anand (Thoothukudi), Kalaiselvi Mohan (Tiruchi). C.N. Maheswaran (Tirunelveli), M. Pradeep Kumar (Tirupattur), L. Nirmal Raj (Tiruppur), B. Ganesan (Tiruvallur), M.S. Sangeetha (Tiruvannamalai), Anand Mohan (Tiruvarur), M. Prathap (Vellore), M. Lakshmi (Villupuram) and S. Balachander (Virudhunagar).