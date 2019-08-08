TNSCB plans to turn fishing hamlet into an art district

Nochikuppam, a fishing hamlet situated along the coastline, may get a dash of colour in the coming months. The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB), with the help of St+Art India Foundation, is planing to paint murals on all its buildings and turn it into an art district.

There are close to 600 houses in five blocks in Nochi Nagar and 534 houses in 24 blocks in Nochikuppam. However, like any other building, they present a dull picture. “We are planning to paint murals about the daily life of fisherfolk and other attractions in Chennai,” said a TNSCB official.

For this purpose, the TNSCB is in discussion with St+Art India Foundation, which has been working in the area of public art projects. The foundation is behind the Maqtha Art District in Hyderabad, Lodhi Art District in Delhi and Mahim (E) Art District in Mumbai.

Hanif Kureshi, co-founder and artistic director of the foundation, said that they are yet to get into a formal agreement with the TNSCB. “International artists will be involved in this effort. We will try to convert it into an open art gallery for everyone see. We have identified the area at Marina,” said Mr. Kureshi.

New attraction

The TNSCB official said that once the art district is formed, it will turn into a place that a lot of people will visit to view the paintings.

K. Bharati, president, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said that he welcomed any beautification measure.

“It will surely be beneficial as the neighbourhood will look good. However, they should not remove the fish market which is the source of our livelihood.”