T.N.’s third govt. dental college and hospital to be opened in Pudukottai on November 15 

November 12, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s third government dental college and hospital is all set to be inaugurated in Pudukottai on November 15.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would virtually inaugurate the facility, along with new buildings for 17 primary health centres and health sub-centres, in Pudukottai.

The State’s first government dental college hospital was established in Chennai and the second — Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital in Chidambaram — was taken over by the Health Department, the Minister said, after inspecting the third weekly special medical camp on Saturday.

He said that in two months, 152 more health and wellness centres (HWC), seven urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and two urban community health centres (UCHCs) would be opened in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 708 HWCs, on the lines of Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, were announced for Tamil Nadu. Of these, 500 HWCs were opened so far and functioning well, the Minister said, adding: “In Chennai, 200 centres in 200 wards were planned, of which 140 had been opened. Now, 40 more facilities are under construction, and works on 112 HWCs across the State are nearing completion. So, a total of 152 HWCs will be brought to use in a month.”

Works to identify places to establish the remaining 20 HWCs in Chennai are in progress, the Minister added.

He further said that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Health Department had taken up infrastructure works at UCHCs and UPHCs. In GCC, a 100-bed UCHC was being constructed at Shenoy Nagar at a cost of ₹13 crore. It would be completed in two months. A UCHC at Alandur had been constructed at a cost of ₹13 crore, and construction work for seven UPHCs, at a total cost of about ₹14 crore, was nearing completion.

Nearly 1,500 health sub-centres were functioning in rented buildings, while more than 1,000 buildings were in dilapidated state in Tamil Nadu. “Works to construct new buildings using funds from the 15th Finance Commission are taken up continuously,” he added.

The Minister also urged the public to avail themselves of the weekly special medical camps held on Saturdays in view of the monsoon. The Union Health Ministry had recently said that dengue was increasing in the country.

Dengue cases

Stating that dengue was under control in the State, the Minister said: “We feared that there may be hundreds of cases a day, but we are seeing [only] 40 to 50 cases a day now.” He added that dry cough lasting for one to two weeks was also being reported.