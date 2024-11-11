T.N.’s coastal regions may get intense rain till November 15

Intense rainfall is expected in the coastal region of Tamil Nadu till Friday (November 15, 2024), as a low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday afternoon.

With the active northeast monsoon set to bring back fairly widespread rain, particularly over the northern parts of the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, indicating heavy rain up to 12.4 cm, in 12 districts, including north coastal and delta ones, on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

While rainfall is expected to gain momentum over the State from Tuesday, the Chennai region may have to brace for heavy rain in isolated places till Friday. The city is awaiting a widespread rain spell after the initial heavy spell during the arrival of the monsoon. Chennai district’s monsoon rainfall has dropped from an excess of 35% recorded till October 31 to an excess by 1% on Monday.

The five reservoirs, including Chembarambakkam, feeding drinking water to the city, which only have 42.8% of their storage capacity now, await rain to fill them up.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has said the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal was likely to move slowly towards the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts over the next two days.

Apart from the Chennai region, eight other districts, such as Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai, have chances of isolated heavy rain on Tuesday. Apart from districts in north Tamil Nadu, others, including Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Thoothukudi, could receive heavy rainfall from Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said many parts of the State would experience rainfall of moderate intensity this week. The feeble weather system is moving slowly and will bring intense rain in isolated places over the coastal belt initially till Wednesday. Rain bands will also cover the State’s interior parts from Thursday (November 14, 2024). The weak weather system is less likely to gather strength and develop further, he added.

The State has logged an overall rainfall of 25.5 cm against its normal of 25.3 cm since October 1.

