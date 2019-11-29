TNRERA orders recovery warrant against Marg Properties

The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has sought a recovery warrant to be issued against Marg Properties Limited after home buyers complained that the developer had failed to pay them the compensation, as directed by the Authority.

A slew of home buyers had filed petitions contending that Marg Properties had not complied with the earlier orders directing it to pay compensation for non-delivery of flats.

They had booked flats in the ‘Marg Brindavan’ project in Pondur village, Sriperumbudur taluk in Kancheepuram district.

In an order dated November 29, 2018, the TNRERA directed the developer to pay the compensation to the buyers within 30 days from the date of its order.

G. Saravanan, Adjudicating Officer, TNRERA, noted that since dues to the complainants are to be recovered as arrears of land revenue, it is just and necessary to issue warrant under section 40(1) of the RERA Act.

He also directed the recovery warrant to be sent to the Kancheepuram District Collector to collect the dues to satisfy the claims under the orders passed in favour of the homebuyers.

According to a source, the Collector will now serve a notice on Marg to pay the claims and if it doesn’t, the properties may be attached or auctioned to recover the dues.