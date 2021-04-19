TNRERA orders recovery warrant against builder for not refunding a home buyer

CHENNAI

19 April 2021 01:16 IST

Firm had failed to pay compensation to a home buyer as per a previous order

The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has ordered the issue of a recovery warrant against Vivendi Ventures Padapai Projects (P) Ltd., after a home buyer complained that the developer failed to refund the amount and compensation as directed by the authority.

In February 2020, TNRERA directed the developer to refund the sale consideration of about ₹15.17 lakh, along with interest of 10.15% per annum, and pay compensation of ₹1 lakh to P. Murugan for non-delivery of a row house flat in its project Villagio in Padappai, Kanchivakkam, Kancheepuram.

Execution petition

Mr. Murugan moved an execution petition before the authority, stating that the developer had not complied with its order.

G. Saravanan, adjudicating officer, TNRERA, noted that since the amount due to the complainant was yet to be recovered as arrears of land revenue, it was just and necessary to issue a warrant under Section 40(1) of the RERA Act, read with Rule 26 of the TNRERA Rules.

He also directed the recovery warrant to be sent to the District Collector to collect the due in favour of the home buyer.

According to a source, the Collector will now serve a notice to Vivendi Ventures to pay the claims and if it does not, the properties would be attached or auctioned to recover the dues.