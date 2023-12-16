TNPSC to publish results of Group-II Main Examination on January 12, 2024

December 16, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced that the evaluation of answer booklets will be expedited so as to declare the results of the Group-II examination on January 12, 2024.

In a press release regarding the delay in publishing the results of the Group-II Main Examination, the TNPSC informed that the Annual Planner was already released on the Commission’s website on December 15, 2022, and updated on March 15, 2023. All the 14 examinations for which notifications were issued in the year 2023 have been conducted as per the Annual Planner. Nearly 20 lakh candidates have appeared for the examinations. TNPSC has conducted the examinations as per the Annual Planner and released 32 results (including nine results for the recruitments notified in 2023) as per the Annual Planner. Based on the results, nearly 12,500 candidates have been selected and appointed to various posts in government service this year.

Owing to the high volume of work associated with the evaluation of answer booklets pertaining to Group-II Main Written Examination, other concurrent evaluations and conduct of other examinations by the Commission, it was informed in the Tentative Results Declaration Schedule section of the TNPSC website that the Group-II Main Written Examination result would be declared in December 2023.

The evaluation of the answer booklets is being expedited in order to declare the results of Group-II Main Written Examination. The evaluation process has been delayed due to concurrent examinations/results, the cyclone and incessant rainfall. Despite these challenges, the result of Group-II Main Written Examination would be published on January 12, 2024. Therefore, the candidates are kindly advised not to believe the rumours that are being circulated in this regard, the release said.