TNPSC to conduct Group II and Group IIA examinations on May 21

The examination will be held in three stages- preliminary, mains, interview

The examination will be held in three stages- preliminary, mains, interview

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has decided to issue notification online for competitive examinations for Group II and Group II A posts on February 23, said Chairman Ka.Balachandran. Speaking to media persons on Friday, Mr.Balachandran said the last date for submission of applications is March 23. The examination will be conducted on May 21. “The examination will be held in three stages- preliminary, mains, interview. There are two ways to appear for this examination. Those who opt for Tamil will have to answer 100 questions in Tamil, 75 questions in general knowledge and 25 questions on aptitude. For those who opt for English, there will be 100 questions in English, 75 general knowledge and 25 questions on aptitude. The total marks will be 300. A candidate who has scored less than 90 marks will not qualify for the mains exam. Vacancies include 116 interview posts and 5413 non OT (oral test) posts. The results will be released in June. The main examination will be held for selected candidates in September. The counselling will be held during December and January 2023,” said Mr.Balachandran. The vacancies are expected to increase from 5413 by 500 to 1000. As many as 9 lakh candidates are expected to apply for the examination. Over 65000 to 75000 candidates are expected to be permitted for the mains examination,” said Mr.Balachandran.

In the Group II posts, a total of 17 vacancies of sub registrar in the Registration Department, 19 vacancies in the posts of assistant labour inspector in the Labour Department, 58 vacancies in the posts of special branch assistants in the Police Department will be filled. In Group II A, 462 assistant posts in the Revenue Department, 336 assistant posts in the Rural Development Department will also be filled. ““Aadhaar is compulsory for online applications. Professional degree holders including BL graduates can also apply for the assistant posts in the Revenue Department. We have given two years age relaxation,” said Mr.Balachandran. The Group II and Group II A examination will be held at 32 places at 117 centres from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. On May 21. The TNPSC has decided not to change the time of examination in the afternoon session from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.