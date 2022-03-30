Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group IV examination to be held on July 24

Candidates must secure 40% marks to qualify in the compulsory Tamil examination

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct Group IV examination after a two-year gap on July 24 to fill 7,382 vacancies, said TNPSC Chairman Ka. Balachandran on Tuesday.

Briefing journalists in Chennai, he said the TNPSC will start accepting applications online from March 30. The last date for submitting applications is April 28. Results will be published in October and counselling will be held in November. Various posts, including 274 vacancies in Village Administrative Officer posts, will be filled through the examination. A total of 81 vacancies will be filled from the sports quota.

“The number of vacancies in Group IV was 5,255 in the annual planner released by the TNPSC in 2022. The vacancies have increased [to 7,382] because we are filling vacancies in boards such as Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board,” said Mr. Balachandran.

“In the last two years, Group IV examinations were not held. TNPSC has filled 2,000 vacancies from the reserve list of previous examinations during the last two years,” said Mr. Balachandran.

After the new government was formed, orders were issued for compulsory Tamil examinations. Candidates who appear for Group IV examination will have to get 40% marks to qualify in the compulsory Tamil examination.

The compulsory Tamil paper was also introduced in the examinations held on March 12 and March 19, following the government order.

In the Group IV examination, to be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., on July 24, 200 objective type questions, including 100 compulsory Tamil questions will be asked.

Following the government order to fill vacancies of Boards and Corporations through TNPSC, 163 junior assistants and typists posts of Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board will also be filled this time. A decision on granting reservation under the Backward Classes Muslims (BCM) quota for those who have converted to Islam will be taken by the TNPSC shortly, he said.