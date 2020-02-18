TNPSC exam scam echoes in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The AIADMK and DMK engaged in a heated debate in the Assembly on Monday over malpractices in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) examinations that occurred under their respective governments.

During the debate, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami asked whether the DMK was willing to withdraw the cases on the basis of which orders were given by the court staying investigation into such malpractices during the DMK regime between 2006 and 2011. He insisted that there was material evidence in the case.

The TNPSC scam was raised in the House by DMK MLA S. Sudharsanam, against the backdrop of the arrest of those involved in the Group IV and II examinations.

Certain remarks made by DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan, Minister D. Jayakumar and DMK MLA S. Sudharsanam over the issue were expunged by the Speaker.

However, Minister for Personnel and Administrative Reforms D. Jayakumar listed out the actions taken by the CB-CID in connection with the current cases. He then said that during the previous DMK government, the DVAC had conducted searches at the house of a former TNPSC Chairman. DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan objected to this.

Intervening in the debate, the CM said Mr. Jayakumar only made a reference to the case to point out that such malpractices had happened in the past too.

“The DVAC conduced raids and there is some evidence that has been uncovered. They [DMK] have got a stay from the court,” Mr. Palaniswami said.