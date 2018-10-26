TNPSC dragging its feet on Group-I results

more-in

About two years since it notified the Combined Civil Services I examination (Group I) to fill 85 vacancies and a year since it held the mains examinations, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is yet to declare the results.

The preliminary examination was held on February 19, 2017, in which 1,37,855 candidates appeared. Of them, 4,602 candidates were shortlisted for the main examination which was held on October 13, 14 and 15 last year. “Then TNPSC Controller of Examinations V. Shobana, IAS, had issued a press release stating that the tentative date of publication of main written examination results will be in the month of March 2018 but it has been seven months since,” rued a candidate.

If the TNPSC is to conduct exams and drag the exam cycle for more than two years, the recent announcement by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami extending the age limit for candidates would not help much, he pointed out.

“ The delay of more than two years is not at all justified and it only make us doubt whether there is any foul play in the recruitment,” he added.

TNPSC Secretary N. Nanthakumar was not available for comment. When contacted by The Hindu, Minister for Personnel and Administrative Reforms D. Jayakumar said he would look into the issue. “We are streamlining the entire recruitment process and I will look into the issue,” he added.

The 85 posts that were to be filled up through the Group I exams are: Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner in Commercial Taxes Department, District Registrar, District Employment Officer and District Officer in Fire & Rescue Services.