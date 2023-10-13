HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNPCB withdraws classification of coir industry under orange category

The move comes against the backdrop of widespread representations from coir manufacturers. With the latest announcement, the coconut husk retting, de-fibreing, and pith processing industry will remain in the White category

October 13, 2023 03:16 am | Updated 03:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Thursday announced the withdrawal of its proceedings categorising the coir industry under ‘Orange’ category. 

The industry was in November 2021 reclassified from white to orange, which meant that it was shifted to the category of polluting industries and approval had to be obtained from the TNPCB for setting up these units. Further, the industry’s operations were also to be monitored periodically. 

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norm, industries are classified as red (high pollution), orange and green (moderate pollution) and white (no pollution) categories based on their pollution levels. With the latest announcement, the coconut husk retting, de-fibreing, and pith processing industry will remain in the White category. 

“Meanwhile, various associations of Coir Exporters and Manufacturers submitted an enormous number of representations to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board requesting to protect the coir sector and their livelihood by withdrawing the Board’s proceedings,” the release said.

The withdrawal was done considering that the coir industry sector is one of the important agro-based cottage type industries in the State of Tamil Nadu contributing significantly for creation of livelihood in major coconut growing districts and to encourage the cottage type MSME sector for the production of eco-friendly products, the release added.

The move comes against the backdrop of widespread representations from coir manufacturers. 

Notably, the CPCB released a draft notification in July 2023 regarding the classification of industries, wherein the manufacturing of coir (wet/dyeing process) is classified under the orange category, manufacturing of coir (dry process) is classified under green category and manufacturing of coir items is classified under white category. The notification is yet to be made.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.