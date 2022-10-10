TNPCB urges people to celebrate Deepavali with green crackers

The Hindu Bureau October 10, 2022 21:22 IST

This year too, the State government has permitted bursting of crackers on Deepavali for two hours — from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on that day.

In a press release, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) Jayanthi M. said that residents must avoid noisy crackers and use only green crackers. “Let us celebrate a noiseless and smoke pollution-free Deepavali-2022,” she said and added that bursting of fire crackers had severe deleterious effects on health like causing deafness, depending on the intensity of noise they generate. It caused land, water and air pollution and ultimately affected the environment.

Further considering the harm caused by the crackers to the environment and public health, the TNPCB has been creating awareness among the public through schools, colleges, eco clubs and National Green Corps.

The Board has issued a few Do’s and Don’ts with regard to bursting of crackers. It has urged the public to burst crackers as a community in a common place with the permission of district administration or local bodies. Public have been told to avoid bursting of fire crackers in silent zones such as hospitals, schools, courts and religious places. They should avoid bursting of crackers near huts and fire-prone areas, the release said.