TNPCB specifies guidelines for Vinayaka idol immersion

In a bid to protect waterbodies, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has instructed people to immerse Vinayaka idols only in places notified by the district administration.
The TNPCB has specified guidelines for immersion of idols during the upcoming Vinayaka Chaturthi festival.
According to a press release, only idols made of clay and other eco-friendly materials, including sago waste, would be allowed for immersion in waterbodies.
Natural dyes
The idols must be painted with water soluble and natural dyes.
Those with toxic, chemical paints would not be allowed to be immersed in waterbodies in order to prevent pollution and safeguard the environment.
District Collectors, police and district environment engineers could be contacted for further information, the release said.
