TNPCB rules out industrial causes for Tiruvottiyur school gas leak incident

Updated - October 26, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

There are no industries in the vicinity, as the area was primarily residential and commercial, says an official

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has ruled out an industrial causes for a gas leak incident at a school in Tiruvottiyur, where over 40 students were hospitalised on Friday.

The students experienced a strange odour and difficulty in breathing, prompting immediate medical attention. Following the incident, TNPCB officials conducted an inspection on the school premises.

An official stated on Saturday that there were no industries in the vicinity, as the area was primarily residential and commercial. They said if the leak had originated from an external source, they would have received complaints from the community, but none were reported. The gas leak was found to be localised, affecting only two sections of the school rather than the entire building, which raised questions about its origin, the official said.

The TNPCB has indicated that they are still awaiting detailed information from the school regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident. On Saturday, the TNPCB carried out a thorough survey of the area and announced plans to establish a mobile air monitoring unit to conduct further investigations.

The School Education Department is working with the TNPCB to find the source of the leak and has requested a report regarding the same. “We are taking all remedial measures and if needed, will order the school to remain shut further,” said an official in the school education department.

Police felicitated

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun on Saturday rewarded police personnel who swung into action and quickly rushed the schoolchildren to the hospital. He appreciated New Washermanpet inspector Krishnaraj, All-Women Police, Tiruvotriyur, inspector Manju Varalakshmi, and sub-inspectors Vijay and Varsha for their quick action and averting the loss of life.

