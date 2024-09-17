TNPCB prompts Industries Department to allocate land for e-waste management

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has requested the Industries Department to designate land in industrial areas for e-waste management.

This request aligns with the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, which took effect on April 1, 2023. According to it, the Industries Department in the State, or any other authorised government agency, is responsible for ensuring the provision of industrial space for e-waste dismantling and recycling in both existing and new industrial parks, estates, and clusters.

An official stated that the department has not yet allocated the necessary land and has been requested to do so. Further, the TNPCB is planning to work with the UK Deputy High Commission to conduct e-waste inventorisation and gap analysis projects.

As per a 2021 e-waste inventorisation report, in Tamil Nadu, which is the second largest e-waste generator in India, the five districts of Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, and Vellore were considered as very critical, with their contributions at 52%. In 2020, Chennai was estimated to have generated the highest amount of e-waste among all districts, with a total of 31,746 tonnes.

According to the TNPCB annual report of 2022-23, a total of 35,153.3 tonnes of e-waste has been collected across the State.