TNPCB probes complaints of persistent odour around Siruseri SIPCOT IT Park

A panel of environmental engineers from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has begun investigating sources of air pollution at Pudupakkam and Siruseri in Chengalpattu district.

The action was prompted by repeated complaints from residents of some high-rises such as LT Eden Park, Appaswamy Habitat, and Arihant Frangipani, all located close to the IT park, about a strong, unpleasant odour during late evenings.

After initial complaints were made to various government authorities, including the Chengalpattu District Collector, the TNPCB deployed a mobile air quality monitoring unit to the area. However, no significant abnormalities were detected. Residents of LT Eden Park Phase II noted that the odour seemed more intense on the higher floors of the building, where the testing equipment could not be placed.

Following further investigation with independent professional testing equipment, it was found that high levels of volatile organic compounds, measuring 121 micrograms/m³, and traces of formaldehyde — both of which pose health risks — were present. Residents have observed that while the air quality is generally acceptable during the day, it significantly deteriorates in the evenings and nights, leading to severe discomfort and health problems.

Although residents experienced temporary relief from the strong odour for about 72 hours after the TNPCB’s visit to Maraimalai Nagar and nearby industrial areas in the end of August, the issue resurfaced on September 1. While most people typically associate Siruseri with IT industries, it’s important to note that the area is home to a handful of other industries, including a garment factory and a pharmaceutical unit.

Additionally, the Dean of the Chennai Mathematical Institute, which is situated inside SIPCOT IT park, recently wrote to the Collector, noting, “We have also observed a disturbing pattern: when PCB [Pollution Control Board] is actively monitoring the area or when discussions about measures to address the pollution occur, the chemical gas temporarily disappears, only to return once the scrutiny subsides. This suggests a deliberate effort to evade detection.”

Speaking to The Hindu, TNPCB Chairperson M. Jayanthi said, “We have formed a committee consisting of engineers and environmental scientists from TNPCB. They are monitoring the area. Once the report comes, we will know more.”

