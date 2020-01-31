TNPCB issues warning to biomedical waste violators

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has warned that stringent action will be initiated by local bodies if biomedical waste is mixed with any other solid waste. It said that distributors and stockist of medicines should hand over expired or discarded medicines to manufacturers or shall dispose them scientifically as per the Bio Medical Waste Management (BMWM) Rules, 2016.

Similarly, even waste generated in households such as expired medicines, broken mercury thermometers and used needles and syringes, should be segregated as per the rules and handed over in separate bags or containers to municipal waste collectors. It said that the Board was continuously monitoring all healthcare facilities and common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facilities for effective implementation of the rules. If they were found violating the rules, direction of closure and stoppage of power supply would be levied, a press release said.