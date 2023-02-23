TNPCB fines Medavakkam panchayat for dumping unsegregated waste

February 23, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

An open ground in Medavakkam continues to be a garbage dump. The site is outside the limits of Greater Chennai Corporation and the Tambaram Corporation. A waste segregation unit built by the Medavakkam panchayat on the ground appears to remain virtually unused, despite contrary claims by the officials.

The issue of the panchayat dumping unsegregated waste was flagged by Vanmeegam, an environmental NGO, before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). After a series of hearings, the NGT in 2022 reprimanded the Medavakkam panchayat for not adhering to Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to take appropriate action. Subsequently, the panchayat was fined ₹64 lakh by the TNPCB.

The fine, however, has not been paid till date. “There is a shortage of funds to even keep the panchayat running. How can we pay the fine?” asked a panchayat official. He said there was no other place in Medavakkam to collect the waste generated by over one lakh households every day. “We are finding it difficult to even collect the waste,” the official added.

While panchayat officials maintained that the unit functions every day and 24 people are employed to segregate the waste, a look at the segregation unit, which remained spic and span on February 11, showed no sign of work done on a daily basis. Apart from contamination of groundwater, locals complained of smoke from burning piles of garbage.

C. Ravi, a resident of Medavakkam, said only four or five people work on the ground to segregate the waste and they sometimes burn small piles as they were unable to work through all of it.

The ground, off the Velachery-Tambaram road, is located behind the Pallikaranai police station.

R. Sivachandran, secretary of Vanmeegam, said the place falls under the classification of “forest” and used to be a waterbody around 15 years ago. “Every half an hour a truck comes with garbage and dumps it here. But no segregation is done,” said Mr. Sivachandran. This had rendered the groundwater in the area unusable, he added.