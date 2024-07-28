GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNPCB commences pollution load carrying capacity study in Manali industrial area

It will include all sources of pollution in the area. The assessment is expected to help quantify sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter emissions in the cluster and suggest an effective mitigation plan

Published - July 28, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Chennai

Geetha Srimathi
A study by the Chennai Climate Action Group in 2021 found that six major industries in the Ennore-Manali region were in violation of emissions norms 53% of the time in 2020.

A study by the Chennai Climate Action Group in 2021 found that six major industries in the Ennore-Manali region were in violation of emissions norms 53% of the time in 2020. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has commenced a carrying capacity study in Manali, a highly industrialised region in northern Chennai, to evaluate the total emissions from local industries.

In response to a directive from the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the TNPCB issued an Expression of Interest in February 2023 to conduct a pollution load carrying capacity study in the Manali industrial area. Later, in December of the same year, the TNPCB announced a call for tenders.

The study involves assessment of air, water, land, and noise pollution in and around a 10-km radius of the Manali industrial area. R. Kannan, Member Secretary of the TNPCB, recently told The Hindu that Hubert Enviro Care Systems began the work two months ago, and the firm was expected to complete it by September 2024.

The study on emissions will include all sources of pollution, including unit operations, fugitive emissions, incinerators, and vehicular movement. The assessment is expected to help quantify sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter emissions in the Manali industrial cluster and suggest an effective mitigation plan.

Air pollution in the Ennore-Manali region came under the scanner in 2021 when a study by the Chennai Climate Action Group, analysing hourly stack emissions data from six major industries in the region, obtained through the Right to Information Act, revealed that these industries were in violation of emission standards 53% of the time in 2020.

The six industries are North Chennai Thermal Power Station – Stage 1 and 2, NTPC Tamilnadu Energy Corporations Limited, Vallur, Chennai Petroleum Corporations Limited – Refineries 1, 2, and 3, Madras Fertilizers Limited, Manali Petrochemical Limited – Plant 1 and 2, and Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited.

Mr. Kannan said the TNPCB provided numerous inputs on data collection. Emissions data will be gathered from each industry, and collective data will be analysed to determine if emissions exceed prescribed levels. If emissions exceeded the prescribed levels, the TNPCB will decide whether to prohibit new industries, restrict the expansion of existing ones, or impose stricter regulations.

“Further steps will be decided once the report is completed,” Mr. Kannan said.

