TNOU to hold a job fair

The Tamil Nadu Open University and the Department of Employment and Training will jointly conduct a job fair on Saturday at the Government Arts College, Nandanam. Over 30 private firms are participating in the fair. All graduates from TNOU, besides graduates from other universities, can participate in the event, according to registrar P. Thyagarajan. Candidates must download applications from www.tnou.ac.in. Candidates must bring with them the originals and copies of their educational certificates, two passport size photographs and copies of their identity card or Aadhaar card. For details, contact: 044-24306611; 94877-00180.