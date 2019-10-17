TNOU convocation

A student of the Tamil Nadu Open University’s Bachelor of Computer Application department will be presented the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA) award this year. The recipient, E. Priya, stood first in the degree programme.

She will receive the award at the university’s 12th convocation to be held on Friday.

At the event, 140 candidates who secured ranks will receive gold medals and 219 students who had secured second and third ranks at the university level will receive certificates. A total of 8,935 candidates are graduating this year, said registrar in-charge P. Thyagarajan.

Seven M.Phil degrees, 2,505 postgraduate degrees, 4,702 undergraduate degrees, 101 PG diplomas, 1,547 vocational diplomas and 73 diplomas will be distributed.

Chancellor-Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan and secretary Mangat Ram Sharma are expected to participate.