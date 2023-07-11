HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNMSC has adopted an end-to-end drug distribution management system, says Minister

Quality drugs are distributed to about 2,000 government health facilities across the State through 32 drug warehouses in time, says Ma. Subramanian at a WHO workshop

July 11, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Drug Distribution Management System (DDMS) offered end-to-end computerisation of drug distribution — from procurement, quality assurance, drug distribution to vendor management — by which drugs are distributed to about 2,000 government health facilities across the State through 32 drug warehouses, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

Addressing a workshop of Public Procurement Agencies in World Health Organisation South-East Asia Region on improving access to medicines on Tuesday, he said the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) had an efficient drug distribution system supported by the robust software, DDMS.

The Minister said that TNMSC was entrusted with the crucial task of ensuring timely and quality supply of drugs, equipment and other medical supplies since 1994. It offered therapeutic and diagnostic services through its network of 16 radiotherapy centres with nine linear accelerators, 11 tele-cobalt therapy units and eight brachytherapy units. It manages 39 MRI centres and 119 CT scan centres in the State, according to a press release.

Related Topics

Chennai / government health care / medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.