TNMOA demands implementation of G.O., grant allowances for medical officers

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA) has urged the Health department to implement their long-pending demand of Government Order 354 relating to pay and promotions in the health department announcements and look into pending pay issues including grant of allowance of ₹3,000 to medical officers of rural and urban Primary Health Centres (PHC).

In a memorandum to the Health Secretary, the association demanded the Health department to expedite creation of promotion opportunities for medical officers and to approve 110 health officer posts announced in the last Assembly session. It also wanted the department to conduct the Medical Services Recruitment Board examination for the posts of assistant surgeons and for all other vacant posts in the department without further delay.

TNMOA demanded release of untied funds for all PHCs and additional funds for calibration and other quality-related works. Creation of missing essential posts in PHCs as many centres did not have the posts of staff nurse, pharmacists and laboratory technicians and increase in fund allotment for drugs procurement through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation as per the hospital’s patient load were other demands raised by the association.

