TNGEA holds conference

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association held its 14th edition of State-level conference at Madhavaram on Saturday. The association members urged the government to scrap the new pension scheme and regularise noon meal and anganwadi staff, village assistants, and rural librarians.

Association president M. Anbarasu said: “The government needs to fill nearly 4.5 lakh vacancies. This is essential in the light of new schemes that the government has announced. More workers are needed, especially in the health sector, as the employees are already overworked.”