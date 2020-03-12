TNERC directs Tangedco to provide service connection to residential project

CHENNAI

It warns of action against officials if the connection is not given by April 7

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has directed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) to provide service connections to Navin Housing & Properties Pvt Ltd’s residential project in Medavakkam before April 7. It warned of action against officials if the direction is not complied with.

As per norms, if the total demand of the housing complex exceeds 5 Mega Volt Amp, it is mandatory for developer to provide 225 sq.metre for erecting a compact sub-station within the periphery of the city limits.

Navin Housing said it had earmarked around 357.95 sq. m but the Tangedco officials were refusing to take over the land offered. Instead, the Tangedco was insisting for 400 sq. m, which was contrary to the regulations.

Because of such an abnormal delay, applications for new service connections for 412 dwelling units were not yet processed and flat owners were putting pressure on the builders to allow them to occupy the flats, the developer said.

The Tangedco said while the regulation prescribed 225 sq. m land generally, it should be in a regular rectangle or square shape to erect the sub-station with accessibility to the roadside for maintenance which was important to minimise shut-downs and sought for more land.

The TNERC directed Tangedco to process the new service connections without waiting for sub-station and to take over the open space reserve land by approaching the local body, for which builder would pay the market price.

It said if the service connections are not effected as directed, action would be taken under section 142 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which provided for penalty for non-compliance.