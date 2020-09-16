TNEA to release merit list on Sept. 25

CHENNAI

16 September 2020

The merit list for engineering aspirants under the single window counselling will be released on September 25, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan has said. The random number for all the applicants was released on August 28 and the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020 committee was supposed to release the merit list on Thursday. The decision to postpone the release was taken as some students had requested time to upload their certificates to the TNEA web portal, the Minister said. He urged applicants to log in to their account on www.tneaonline.org and confirm that their certificates have been verified. Applicants may call 044-22351014 or 044-22351015 and have their doubts cleared, he said.

