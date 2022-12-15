TNCC to celebrate 100 days of Bharat Jodo yatra

December 15, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has planned to celebrate 100 days of the ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ at all levels in the State on December 16.

In a statement, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the yatra bolstered the secular movement and had the potential to change the politics of the country. The yatra had already attracted secular minds and the support of women, youth, Dalits and Adivasis. On the 100th day of the yatra, celebrations will be held at Jaipur in Rajasthan on December 16.

Coinciding with the celebrations in Rajasthan, the TNCC has arranged for celebrations in all districts, cities and panchayats in the State. All wings of the party should unite and take forward the message and impact of the ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ to the people of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Alagiri said.