  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

TNCC to celebrate 100 days of Bharat Jodo yatra

Coinciding with the celebrations in Rajasthan, the TNCC has arranged for celebrations in all districts, cities and panchayats in the State

December 15, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TNCC president K.S. Alagiri

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has planned to celebrate 100 days of the ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ at all levels in the State on December 16.

In a statement, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the yatra bolstered the secular movement and had the potential to change the politics of the country. The yatra had already attracted secular minds and the support of women, youth, Dalits and Adivasis. On the 100th day of the yatra, celebrations will be held at Jaipur in Rajasthan on December 16.

Coinciding with the celebrations in Rajasthan, the TNCC has arranged for celebrations in all districts, cities and panchayats in the State. All wings of the party should unite and take forward the message and impact of the ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ to the people of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Alagiri said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.