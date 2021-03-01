Chennai

TNCC invites applications from aspirants

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has invited applications from those interested in contesting the Assembly election. The applications will be collected from March 1 to 5 at the party headquarters here.

In a statement, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said applications can be collected by paying a fee of ₹500. Completed applications must be submitted by March 5 with a donation of ₹5,000 through a Demand Draft.

Aspirants must also submit a copy of the voter ID card, Aadhaar card and PAN card, he said.

The seat-sharing arrangements between the Congress and the DMK are yet to finalised. The Congress had demanded more than 50 seats during the first meeting a couple of days back, but the DMK, sources said, was willing to part with only 18-20 seats.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2021 3:31:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tncc-invites-applications-from-aspirants/article33957850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY