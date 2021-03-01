TNCC invites applications from aspirants

Seat-sharing talks expected to resume on March 2

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has invited applications from those interested in contesting the Assembly election. The applications will be collected from March 1 to 5 at the party headquarters here.

In a statement, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said applications can be collected by paying a fee of ₹500. Completed applications must be submitted by March 5 with a donation of ₹5,000 through a Demand Draft.

Aspirants must also submit a copy of the voter ID card, Aadhaar card and PAN card, he said.

The seat-sharing arrangements between the Congress and the DMK are yet to finalised. The Congress had demanded more than 50 seats during the first meeting a couple of days back, but the DMK, sources said, was willing to part with only 18-20 seats.