ChennaiChennai 02 June 2020 23:54 IST
TNCC files PIL in Supreme Court
Updated: 02 June 2020 23:54 IST
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has filed a public interest litigation petition in the Supreme Court seeking an interim stay on the NEET-UG admissions or counselling process without following the 50% reservation for OBC quota in Tamil Nadu, according to a release.
The petition also sought a direction for implementation of 50% reservation for the OBC category, 19% for SCs and STs, in the seats surrendered in the All India quota.
