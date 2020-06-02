TNCC files PIL in Supreme Court

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has filed a public interest litigation petition in the Supreme Court seeking an interim stay on the NEET-UG admissions or counselling process without following the 50% reservation for OBC quota in Tamil Nadu, according to a release.

The petition also sought a direction for implementation of 50% reservation for the OBC category, 19% for SCs and STs, in the seats surrendered in the All India quota.