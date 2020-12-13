T. Nagar multi-level parking lot to open in Jan.

CHENNAI

The six-floor facility can accommodate 222 four-wheelers & 513 two-wheelers

Greater Chennai Corporation will launch various Smart City projects, including the multi-level car parking lot on Thanikachalam Road at T. Nagar, in January.

A senior official of the Corporation said the parking facility would be completely robotic, easing congestion in T. Nagar.

“We will integrate the multi-level parking lot with the on-street parking management system in T. Nagar,” said the official.

Monitored by 56 CCTV units, the multi-level parking lot will accommodate 222 cars and 513 motorcycles on six floors.

The parking lot will have solar panels on rooftop. Most vehicles coming to the T. Nagar pedestrian plaza are parked on the streets in the vicinity of Thyagaraya Road, leading to civic issues in residential areas. This plaza was proposed to ease congestion. The parking fee was expected to be based on the government order which increased the charges from ₹5 to ₹20 an hour for cars. The premium parking charges have been fixed at ₹40 an hour.

Citizens have requested the government to fix the parking charges at less than ₹20 an hour.

Earlier, the parking charges were not collected for two-wheelers. After the government proposed the parking management system based on smart city mission in 2015, a new government order increased the parking charges from ₹5 to ₹40 in some areas with premium parking spaces.

Under the Smart City mission, the civic body will complete work on redesign of North Usman Road, South Usman Road and 14 feeder roads at an estimated cost of ₹28 crore in January.

The project is expected to facilitate pedestrian movement in many parts of T. Nagar.

Officials said the work on skywalk connecting T. Nagar Bus Terminus with Mambalam Railway Station will be completed in May. Just 26% of the work on skywalk has been completed. The work is estimated at ₹29 crore.

Skywalks were proposed in many areas such as George Town, Egmore, Chintadripet, Chepauk and T. Nagar by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority many years ago. But most of the skywalk projects were shelved.

The restoration of Villivakkam Tank and a suspension bridge under Smart City funding will be completed in January.