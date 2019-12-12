T.Nagar bus terminus in urgent need of expansion

Cramped space, impatient passengers and haphazard parking outside are some of the many problems plaguing the T.Nagar bus terminus.

The condition of the bus station drew attention following the death of K. Saran, 12, a seventh-standard student of a city school was run over by an MTC bus on Wednesday. Now, the MTC officials and passengers want the promised multi-level bus terminus to be completed at the earliest.

On a daily basis 58 buses are operated from the terminus and 238 buses from other areas pass through it every day. Every minute atleast seven buses leave and enter the premises, which is situated on 1.95 acre of land.

Senior MTC officials said that the accident could have been averted had the conductor asked the passengers not to get down before it entered the bus station. However, conductors and drivers said that many passengers are impatient and don’t wait for the bus to enter the terminus.

“They alight at the signal itself and don’t listen to the bus crew. We can’t wait for them to get down as the traffic police direct us to keep going to avoid traffic congestion on South Usman Road - Burkit Road and Madley Road. In the melee, some passengers fall from the steps,” said a bus conductor at the terminus.

Besides, the crew also said that the autorickshaws parked at the entrance and exit of the terminus restrict the bus movement. “When we slow down, the passengers get down. These autorickshaws should be removed at the earliest,” said another bus driver.

Meanwhile, passengers blame the congestion inside and outside the terminus. “It takes a long time for the bus to enter or leave the terminus. Hence many get down when the bus slows down at the signal. The MTC should expand the premises and build a multi-level terminus like the one in Bengaluru,” said K. Riyaz, a regular passenger.

Many women passengers said that they have walk through the large number of buses parked inside. “A few years ago a lady was crushed between two buses,” said S. Mohana, a passenger.

A senior MTC official said that announcements about the incoming and outgoing buses are made on a regular basis. “We also ask the drivers to stop the bus if they spot any passenger chasing the vehicle. There are eight persons deputed for monitoring smooth flow of buses and safety of commuters alone,” said an official. “Multi-level terminus will be constructed as part of the smart city project which will solve the problems,” he added.