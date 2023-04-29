T.N. woos foreign hospitals to encourage medical value travel

April 29, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a two-day medical value travel conclave aimed at bringing together hospitals from 21 source countries with hospitals in Tamil Nadu that have been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers.

The event, called ‘Tamil Nadu - Where the World comes to Heal,’ was organised jointly by the Tourism and Health departments. Sources explained that patients came from other countries either referred by hospitals or via agents. The sector was not a very organised one and needed streamlining. Worldwide, medical value travel is valued at $25 billion and was growing at a fast rate. Around 80 representatives listened to experts in 10 chosen specialities including plastic surgery, gastroenterology, cancer and heart and lung transplant. The hospitals included those under the Ayush Ministry and a session on wholistic healing was also held.

Tourism Secretary B. Chandra Mohan said that such meetings would be held on an annual basis and a special secretariat would be set up to keep in touch with the foreign hospitals. ”We had a B2B session where hospital representatives met each other without the interference of agents. Tomorrow, the foreign delegates will be taken on a tour of the facilities of city-based hospitals,” he said.

Ministers Ma. Subramanian, K. Ramachandran, T. M. Anbarasan and T. Mano Thangaraj, Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar and Director, Tourism, Sandeep Nanduri were among those who were present at event, said a press release here.