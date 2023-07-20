ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. women’s basic income scheme | Distribution of application forms, tokens begins in Chennai

July 20, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the first phase, around 50% of the city’s 200 wards will be covered, officials said; residents can call the Corporation’s helpline, 1913, for questions or clarifications about the scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation workers distributing tokens and application forms for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Anna Nagar in Chennai on Thursday, July 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Employees of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and other agencies began distribution of tokens and application forms for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (women’s basic income scheme) in the 15 zones of the city, on Thursday. The scheme provides for financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month for eligible heads of households, and is due to be launched on September 15, 2023.

Civic workers visited households in various residential neighborhoods and explained the procedure for submitting applications for the welfare scheme. In the first phase, around 50% of the 200 wards will be covered, officials said.

Anna Nagar resident E. Sundarambal said she has been asked to come to the camp on Monday, July 24, 2023. “I am 84 years old and cannot walk. I have to get support from my neighbours to reach the camp for registration. I have been living alone without any support from family. I have not received any monetary assistance from the government including old age pension, so far. This scheme is wonderful,” she said.

Another resident Rasika, said she intends to utilise the money to pay for cooking gas cylinders every two months.

Chennai Corporation officials said all the ration card holders in the city will receive the tokens for registration. “We have asked residents to call the helpline 1913 to clear any doubts they have regarding the scheme. The number of calls to 1913 has started increasing. We will increase the number of personnel at the call centre in the event of a surge in number of calls,” said an official.

The Corporation has also started operating control rooms in all 15 zones of the city to facilitate the application of residents for the scheme.

