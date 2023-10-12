T.N. witnesses deceleration in total vehicles sold, marks rise in some segments

October 12, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry witnessed negative growth in the sale of vehicles for September this year compared to the same month last year, when the country witnessed a healthy growth in vehicle sales.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) in the year-on-year data released for September this year has found Tamil Nadu witnessing overall negative sales of 1.94% in various categories of vehicles compared to the country’s overall growth of 20.36%.

S. Rajavel, Chairperson of FADA Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said the reason for deceleration of vehicles growth in the State was due to the belief that this period was inauspicious for buying vehicles. Moreover with the festival season of Deepavali, set to start in November, festival discounts would be announced resulting in better overall sales in the coming months.

Overall, there was a deceleration. Disaggregated data for the State, however, shows that positive sales were recorded in the three-wheeler and personal vehicles (PVs) segments. Three-wheelers saw a stupendous growth of 83.63% through the sale of 4,027 vehicles.

Similarly Puducherry saw a positive growth of 8.50% in PVs, which clocked 932 against 859 and tractors showing a growth of 66.67% by selling 10 against six, while a negative trend was noticed in sale of two-wheelers recording 3,350 against 3,774, three-wheelers registering 12 against 15 and commercial vehicles being 47 against 48.

The data considers sales of the following kinds of vehicles — two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles and tractors. The total number of vehicles sold throughout the country stood at 18,82,071 as against 15,63,735 the previous year. Two-wheeler sales stood at 13,12,101 (10,78,286), three-wheelers, 1,02,426 (68,937), personal vehicles 3,32,248,(2,79,137), commercial vehicles 80,804 (77,054) and tractors 54,492 (60,321).