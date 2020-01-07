T.N. will protect all citizens, says Governor

The 4% reservation in employment for persons with disabilities would be ensured and suitable posts identified in all categories to provide them with employment, he said.

"There has been a diminution in the overall flow of Central funds to Tamil Nadu. Contrary to the impression that the 14th Finance Commission’s recommendations increased the gross flow of resources from the Centre to the States, in reality there has been reduction in the gross transfers from the Centre to States," Mr. Purohit said.

Tamil Nadu was eagerly awaiting the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission and was hopeful of a fair and equitable distribution of resources that rewarded efficiency and performance. He urged the Centre to settle the dues of Tamil Nadu at the earliest.

Reiterating Tamil Nadu government’s stand against the proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu by the Karnataka government, he urged the Centre and the Kerala government to accord clearances to strengthen the Mullaperiyar dam.