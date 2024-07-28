GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘T.N. unable to utilise Budget allocation as government in the State is unresponsive’

Published - July 28, 2024 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu is unable to utilise the allocation given to it from the Union Budget as the government in the State is unresponsive, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting on the Union Budget organised by the TNBJP Thinkers’ Cell here, Mr. Singh said this Union Budget was futuristic and laid emphasis on the new domains of work. “Tamil Nadu is getting its due share. You have some exclusive assets like the blue economy. The Prime Minister has spoken about the Deep Sea Mission. India has one of the longest coastal areas in the world, and a major part of this is in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He further said: “The Tamil Nadu government should ask itself what it has done to avail itself of this [coastal] asset. The Centre has made the Deep Sea Mission a flagship programme as part of the blue economy. Besides, the Railway Budget for Tamil Nadu is among the highest this time...”

There are six Vandhe Bharat trains for Tamil Nadu, Mr. Singh said, adding: “Besides, seventy-seven railway stations in Tamil Nadu are being revamped as modern stations. A total of 3,356 kilometres of national highways have been laid in Tamil Nadu. There are five expressways in the State. These have been implemented because the Prime Minister is fond of Tamil Nadu, its people and culture...”

Mr. Singh said that as part of the PM Mudra Yojana, which provides loans up to ₹10 lakh to non-corporate and non-farm small or micro enterprises, Tamil Nadu received around ₹3 lakh crore of the ₹28.9 lakh crore disbursed across India.

